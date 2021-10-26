Police see success of new program

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. A new Vestavia Hills police vehicle displayed at Vestavia Hills City Hall in early 2021.

When the Vestavia Hills Police Department began in 2020 assigning patrol officers their own vehicle to take home, it had a major impact on the department’s ability to do its job well, Capt. Shane Ware said.

With the passage of the fiscal 2022 budget, the city is moving to a “1:1 policy,” which will eventually see all patrol officers able to take their squad car home, Ware said.

“It will improve our ability to call everyone in for severe weather and other emergencies,” Ware said.

As more and more severe weather seems to impact Vestavia Hills and the surrounding areas, Ware said it is especially vital that officers have their own car at home and can respond more quickly, allowing them to be on call at all times. It also helps the cars, as they sustain less wear and tear and can last longer, Ware said.

By the end of fiscal 2022, Ware said he estimates about two-thirds of the officers in the patrol division will have their own cars, and the program should be completed after year five, at the latest. The city has also used it as a recruitment tool to bring new officers to Vestavia, Ware said.

It also helps residents in neighborhoods where police officers live feel safer, Ware said, mentioning he’s heard from several people in the area who have expressed those feelings.

Ware said the department thanks Mayor Ashley Curry, the City Council and City Manager Jeff Downes for prioritizing the move. Downes said the changes will help the city be more effective and efficient.

“The city of Vestavia Hills has a long history of creating the most effective and efficient governmental operations that it possibly can,” Downes said. “The latest venture in one-to-one assignment of patrol vehicles is an example of this philosophy. The program maximizes the life of the vehicle assets, improves call response times and serves as an incentive for well-experienced officers to choose Vestavia Hills over other entities.”