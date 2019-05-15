Police monument dedicated at VHPD

× 1 of 6 Expand Neal Embry A look at the partially completed monument to police officers just outside the Vestavia Hills Police Department on May 15. × 2 of 6 Expand Neal Embry Members of the Vestavia Hills Police Department stand and watch during the dedication of a memorial to all officers on May 15 outside of VHPD headquarters. × 3 of 6 Expand Neal Embry Two officers stand next to the American flag during the dedication of a memorial monument outside of the Vestavia Hills Police Department on May 15. × 4 of 6 Expand Neal Embry Roy Brook stands with the U.S. flag at the dedication of the monument outside of the Vestavia Hills Police Department on May 15. × 5 of 6 Expand Neal Embry Former Jefferson County DA David Barber delivers the keynote address at the dedication of the memorial monument to police officers outside of the Vestavia Hills Police Department on May 15. × 6 of 6 Expand Neal Embry Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons cuts the ribbon at the dedication of the Vestavia Hills Police Department memorial on May 15. Prev Next

On Wednesday, May 15, the Vestavia Hills Police Department celebrated not only National Peace Officers Memorial Day, but the dedication of a monument honoring all police officers at VHPD headquarters.

“It means a lot to this city,” Deputy Chief Jason Hardin said.

The monument is not yet fully complete, with two statues, one being a life-size image of a police officer, yet to be installed, but a small pavilion is now open after the ribbon cutting. The memorial is meant to honor officers who have served, are serving and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending their communities.

The event’s keynote speaker, David Barber, former Jefferson County District Attorney, said he spent a lot of time around police during his career in law enforcement, and knows it is more than just another job.

“If this is a job for you, you’re in the wrong place,” Barber said. “... This is a calling. It’s not a job.

“This is a call,” Barber said. “Thank you for answering it.”