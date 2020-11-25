Police, fire share winter safety tips

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shane Ware. A Vestavia Hills Police Department vehicle sits at the south end of the city off U.S. 31.

As winter arrives, the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Fire Department have offered tips on how to stay safe this holiday season.

Capt. Shane Ware with the Police Department said residents should keep a close eye on their bank statements and be quick to report any suspected fraudulent activity.

As far as physical safety, Ware said investing in home surveillance is a good idea and helps homeowners.

“We always encourage everyone to lock their cars and doors,” Ware said. “A lot of property crime happens only because cars are left unlocked.”

Keep valuables out of sight in the vehicle, Ware said.

Ware also said residents can notify police if they are heading out of town on vacation and request a special patrol, and he recommended they make sure their alarms remain serviced. Residents should not let their mail or newspapers pile up — a sign that no one is home, he said.

With holiday shopping, try not to have packages left at the front door and get them in the house quickly, Ware said.

From the Fire Department, public information officer Scott Ferrell said residents ought to make sure their fireplaces are inspected and cleaned well before turning them on.

As the weather gets cooler, if you choose to use a portable heater, keep children and pets away from them, and never leave them unattended, Ferrell said.

Heaters and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems should be inspected as well, he said.

If you leave home for vacation, let a neighbor know to keep an eye on your house and leave your pipes dripping in winter weather, he said.