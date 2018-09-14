Planning and zoning commission approves plats for Liberty Park development

× Expand Neal Embry Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission members Lyle Larson, chairwoman Erica Barnes and Blaine House prepare for the Sept. 13 meeting.

At the Sept. 13 meeting, the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission approved plats for the new, 700-acre development at Liberty Park, which now has a formal name.

The Bray at Liberty Park is the name for the new town village development at Liberty Park, which will feature residences, greens, two shopping centers, fuel stations and other amenities. At the meeting, James Parsons with Schoel Engineering presented an application for a preliminary plat for one lot, which would allow grading work and other development to begin, as well as a final plat for another lot, which would allow developers to obtain an address for the development.

While the final plat was approved without any issues, the preliminary plat was approved after Parsons made some hand-drawn changes to the map in order to reflect boundary lines, which were initially missing. Commission member Blaine House found sub-regulations mandated the map show boundary lines and so the map was incomplete as submitted.

The commission will hold a work session at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, ahead of the regularly-scheduled Oct. 11 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.