Planning and zoning approves rezoning for homes on Green Valley

Members of the planning and zoning commission talk before the Aug. 8 meeting.

Tower Homes had their application to build 11 single-family homes on Green Valley Road approved by the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 8.

Price Hightower with Tower Homes said the homes, located at 2961 Green Valley Road, are between 1,133 square feet and 1,180 square feet, though they can be expanded to 1,800 feet. While the homes are usually two bed and two baths, they can be expanded to three beds, Hightower said.

The luxury homes will cost around $2,500 per month, Hightower said. The property was zoned R-5, for multifamily housing, and was rezoned R-9, for single-family homes. Tower Homes has owned the property for several years, and currently has residents in four apartment units. Hightower said those residents will be given plenty of time to find other housing, as they are on a month-to-month lease.

One resident, Jennie Gables, expressed concern over drainage issues in the area, which have been noted by the city and the developers. A representative working with Tower Homes said there will be an underground drainage facility that will essentially be a series of chambers that drains the water. The drainage plan has been approved by the city.

Another resident, Robert De Buys, expressed concerns over a lack of green space, as well as concerns about the rezoning of the property not being in accordance with the master plan, which he said called for low-density residential homes.

City Engineer Chris Brady said a traffic analysis showed little traffic impact from the site. The rezoning of the proposed development now goes to the city council for final approval.

The commission also unanimously approved the rezoning of 2647 Gresham Drive from Jefferson County E-1 to Vestavia Hills Institutional. The property is owned by the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, which desires to use it as a parking lot expansion for Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge. The issue will also go to the council for approval.

After public comment, the commission passed the rezoning with the condition that the institutional zoning would only apply so long as the school board owned the property. If at any point the land is sold, it would revert to R-1, as it is adjacent to residential areas.

An adjacent property owner said he’d like to see a buffer zone, as well as a sign that tells drivers not to block driveways. The commission said they didn’t have power over that, as the school board is not subject to city zoning regulations.

The board also approved a conditional use permit for a new cell tower for AT&T at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. The tower will be built on part of the rear soccer field, but will be closed off by a fence, said an AT&T representative.

