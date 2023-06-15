Pig Scavenger Hunt taking place in Vestavia

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce has kicked off the summer with the SHOP. DINE. PLAY. Pig Scavenger Hunt BINGO 2023.

The Shop, Dine, and Play pigs are placed around Vestavia Hills at businesses in the community and most of them were painted by local school art classes and artists. The pigs represent that when shoppers spend their money in Vestavia Hills, it goes back into the city's piggy bank to improve streets, parks, schools, and other city spaces.

To play, participants need to find the pigs, complete the scavenger hunt, turn in their bingo card, and be entered in a drawing for a grand prize- an assortment of items donated from local businesses. Bingo cards, which provide clues to find 19 different pigs all around the city, can be picked up at the chamber office, local businesses, or printed off the chamber's website. Participants are invited to post pictures and tag @vhchamber and hashtag #shopdineplayvh.

Completed cards can be dropped off at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce office at 1090 Montgomery Hwy. for a prize, as well as be entered for the Grand Prize.

For more information or to print a bingo card, click here.