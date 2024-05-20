PHOTOS: VHHS Class of 2024

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School awarded 525 diplomas to the Rebels Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School awarded 525 diplomas to the Rebels Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School awarded 525 diplomas to the Rebels Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 20, 2024. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the 525 graduates of the Class of 2024 with commencement Monday, May 20 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center.

The graduating class was awarded more than $17 million in scholarships.

