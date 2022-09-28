PHOTOS: Remembering September 11

Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams gives the keynote speech. Right: Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department ring the bell for the bell ceremony honoring the fallen firefighter.

The cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook held the annual Patriot Day and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams delivered the keynote speech and talked about his experience as a member of the Secret Service under President George W. Bush in 2001.