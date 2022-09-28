PHOTOS: Remembering September 11

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams gives the keynote speech. Right: Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department ring the bell for the bell ceremony honoring the fallen firefighter. × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

The cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook held the annual Patriot Day and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams delivered the keynote speech and talked about his experience as a member of the Secret Service under President George W. Bush in 2001.