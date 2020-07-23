PHOTOS: Mermaid Camp

Mermaids swim in the water with their colorful mermaid tails during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Evie Martin, 9, swims in the water with her green mermaid tail during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Amelia Weems, 8, comes up for air after doing a flip underwater during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Evie Martin, 9, blows mermaid kisses underwater as she swims with her green mermaid tail during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Sloane Laird, 9, smiles as she swims with a blue mermaid tail during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Allyson Hubbard, 9, comes up for air as she swims in the water during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Mermaids with blue and purple tails swim in the water during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Amelia Weems, 8, left, and Allyson Hubbard, 9, smile from the dock as they pose with their mermaid tails during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Allyson Hubbard, 9, uses a float as she swims with her custom mermaid tail during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Custom-fitted mermaid tails lay on the dock as participants in ScubaVentures mermaid camp swim in the water at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Mermaids swim in the water with their colorful mermaid tails during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Mermaids splash their tails in the water as they sit on the edge of the dock during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Allyson Hubbard, 9, jumps into the water from the dock during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails. Photo by Erin Nelson.

ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp, held at Blue Water Park in Pelham, gave seven girls the chance to learn the art of mermaiding.

Bethany Grisaffi led the participants in water safety, mermaid swimming skills, water games and arts and crafts throughout the week of July 20-24. 

