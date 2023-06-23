PHOTOS: I Love America Night

by

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Hundreds of families gathered at Wald Park for the 41st annual I Love America Night hosted by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the 41st annual I Love America Night on Thursday, June 22, at Wald Park. Hundreds of families attended the event, which featured live music, sponsor booths, a kid zone play area, face painting, free swimming at the aquatic complex and a fireworks show.