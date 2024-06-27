PHOTOS: Hundreds attend the 42nd annual I Love America Night

1 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
2 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
3 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
4 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
5 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
6 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
7 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
8 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
9 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
10 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
11 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
12 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
13 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
14 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
15 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
16 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
17 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
18 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
19 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
20 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Hundreds of people gathered at Wald Park for the 42nd annual I Love America Night in Vestavia Hills on Thursday. Sponsor tents lined the green space beside the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center, and a live band played on the stage in front of the playgrounds. The night was capped off with a fireworks show.