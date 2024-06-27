PHOTOS: Hundreds attend the 42nd annual I Love America Night

1 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS04.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

2 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS01.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

3 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS03.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

4 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS02.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

5 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS05.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

6 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS07.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

7 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS08.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

8 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS06.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

9 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS20.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

10 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS09.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

11 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS11.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

12 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS14.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

13 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS15.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

14 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS16.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

15 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS17.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

16 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS19.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

17 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS18.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

18 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS10.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

19 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS12.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

20 of 20

240627_IloveAmericaENS13.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

Hundreds of people gathered at Wald Park for the 42nd annual I Love America Night in Vestavia Hills on Thursday. Sponsor tents lined the green space beside the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center, and a live band played on the stage in front of the playgrounds. The night was capped off with a fireworks show.