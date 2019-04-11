Open house: 4-14-19

by

2461 Mountain Vista Drive

Vestavia Hills

mls# 814391

$822,000

5 Bedrooms 4 1/2 Baths

Lisa Holmes Realtysouth 205-527-3615

3455 Country Brook Lane

Vestavia

$439,000

MLS#: Coming Soon

4 bedrooms/ 2 Full & 2 Half Baths

JanieMac Roe 205-908-3699

1360 Starcross Drive

Vestavia

$359,000

MLS#:845553

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Wu 205-919-2906

2461 Mountain Vista Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 814391

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$822,000

Lisa Holmes, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615

2216 Gay Way

Vestavia

MLS# 831551

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$749,900

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

312 Sunset Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 845906

3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths

$739,500

Helen Drennen, RealtySouth, 205-222-5688

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

1901 Shades Crest Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 844442

5 beds, 4 baths

$725,000

Glenda Jones, RealtySouth, 205-401-3000

4829 Heritage Hills Way

Vestavia

MLS# 843506

5 beds, 4 baths

$515,000

Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676

2350 River Grand Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 844283

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$359,900

Glenda Jones, RealtySouth, 205-410-3000

1624 Belvedere Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 845860

4 beds, 2 baths

$339,000

Glenda Jones, RealtySouth, 205-410-3000

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours