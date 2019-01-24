Open house: 1-27-19

9037 Park Crest Road

Vestavia

MLS#: 825309

$599,900

4 beds 4.5 baths

Listed by Michelle Creamer with Arc Realty

Open 1-3 on Sunday

2028 Magnolia Ridge Drive

Vestavia

MLS# 829256

$755,000

7 bedrooms 4/2/2 baths

Lisa Holmes Realtysouth 205-527-3615

2461 Mountain Vista Drive

Vestavia

MLS# 814391

$849,000

5 bedrooms 4/ 1/2 baths

Lisa Holmes Realtysouth 205-527-3615

1800 Surrey Oaks Lane

Vestavia

MLS # 838179

4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bath

Joy Dill ARC Realty (205) 540-8538

1220 Branchwater Lane

Vestavia

MLS# 838278

5 Bedrooms, 4 Bath

Megan Kincaid (205) 907-7441

1837 Southwood Road

Vestavia

MLS# 835718

4 Beds, 3 Bath 

Megan Kincaid (205) 907-7441

2216 Gay Way

Vestavia

MLS# 831551

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$749,900

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

