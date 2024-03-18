National dementia expert to offer tips for caregivers at Vestavia hills event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Founders Place Respite Dr. Natali Edmonds is a board-certified geropsychologist and national dementia expert.

Dr. Natali Edmonds, a board-certified geropsychologist and national dementia expert, will be the featured speaker Tuesday, March 19, at a Community Lunch and Learn for family and paid dementia caregivers.

The Lunch and Learn is hosted by Founders Place Respite, a ministry of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook, but it will be held at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Edmonds plans to provide strategies for “Real World Dementia Care” that can make an immediate impact on the day-to-day care of those living with dementia.

Edmonds, the founder of Dementia Careblazers, has more than 100 videos on YouTube that have been viewed more than 15 million times by people all over the world. She strives to make caregiving easier for families who have a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia or other forms of dementia.

The event is open to the public and will explore practical strategies for care partners. Topics will include effective ways to communicate with loved ones living with dementia, how to increase the chances they’ll accept help, and how to deal with the grief and sadness that is part of the diagnosis and journey. Edmonds also will answer questions during the program.

While 55 million people worldwide have some form of dementia, the number is expected to grow to 78 million by 2030. The majority receive care in their homes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each year, more than 16 million Americans provide more than 17 billion hours of unpaid care for family and friends with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Founders Place Respite provides connection and programs for people with dementia, respite and support for their caregivers, and community education. Sponsors for the event are homeRN and Collat Jewish Family Services.

Spaces for Tuesday’s Community Lunch and Learn are limited, and registration is required. The cost is $20 and includes a boxed lunch. Continuing education credits are available for the event.

For more information or to register, visit saint-lukes.com/ministries/founders-place.