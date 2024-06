× Expand Photo from Mr. Bond's Science Guys

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this Thursday, June 27, is offering kids of all ages a chance to participate in interactive science adventures with Mr. Bond, The Science Guy.

The event will be in the library’s community room from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The Tennessee-based organization has a mission of making science fun, cool and easy for kids.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is at 1221 Montgomery Highway.