Metro Roundup: Wreaths Across America goes virtual

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Sullivan. This year, the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony for the area will be held virtually Saturday, Dec. 19.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

This year, the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony for the area will beheld virtually Saturday, Dec. 19. The event will have necessary modifications to the ceremony plans and laying of veteran wreaths to ensure the safety of all.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery that began in 1992.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event that honors and remembers our nation’s veterans who are laid to rest in 2,100 different locations nationwide.

Alabama’s will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, which has 6,500 veteran graves.

The virtual ceremony can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCEWtn9vS4R02prxz-KCqYTkA. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Submitted by Sean Sullivan.