Metro Roundup: Owl-O-Ween returns Oct. 24 to Alabama Wildlife Center

The Alabama Wildlife Center will welcome guests for its annual Owl-O-Ween event Oct. 24 at its location at Oak Mountain State Park.

One week before Halloween, guests can enjoy a fun afternoon with the owls and other birds at the Alabama Wildlife Center. On Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the center will be hosting its annual Owl-O-Ween event.

Executive Director Doug Adair said careful protocols made necessary by COVID-19 will be followed, including social distancing and face mask requirements, but he still believes it will be a great family friendly event. The event time has been extended an extra hour to accommodate attendance.

“We love to celebrate this beautiful time of year in particular and allow visitors to meet the AWC’s owl education birds in person,” Adair said.

Guests will be given treat bags and enjoy the “owl prowl,” which features an indoor tunnel around their aviaries lit with black lights.

During the event, guests can not only meet Alabama’s native owls in person, but also hawks, falcons and the center’s bald eagle, Shelby.

Another highlight of every Owl-O-Ween is the release of a rehabilitated owl.

“The bird has been a patient at the wildlife center and has recovered and is ready to go back into the wild,” Adair said. “Owl-O-Ween in recent years has grown into a fun event for the whole family. While it has to be a little different this year because of COVID-19, families can still come out and have fun and see the work that the AWC is doing.”

The event is free, but the Alabama Wildlife Center will be accepting donations to help continue its operations, as it is a nonprofit organization. Admission to Oak Mountain State Park is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4-11 and those 62 or older.

For more information, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org.