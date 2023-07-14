Metro Roundup: 22nd annual Mountain Brook Market Day set for July 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. People browse clothing racks at the annual Mountain Brook Market Day in 2022. This year’s event is set for July 15.

Elizabeth Adams jokes that on Mountain Brook Market Day, her store’s prices are so low that she wonders if she should get her head checked.

“I look at the rack sometimes and think, ‘I’m not selling that for that, am I?’ There are some amazing prices — 75% off or better,” said Adams, owner of Ex Voto Vintage, which offers jewelry, apparel and gifts.

Every year, Market Day — which is held across Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke — brings in shoppers to enjoy a day of deals. It’s like Black Friday for the merchants in the area, Adams said.

She hopes people will come out to support this year’s event on July 15, just as they have in the past.

“It’s a treasure hunt for sure, and women love a treasure hunt,” Adams said. “You definitely can find some good treasures. For a lot of customers, it’s a fun time — they’ll come with their sisters, their mom, their daughter or their best friend and make a fun day of it. They’re buying gifts for the gift drawer, graduation gifts for the next year, Christmas gifts, that kind of thing.”

Emily Jensen, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, said the event is a great opportunity to experience a European-style sidewalk and tent sale, get to know the merchants and purchase items on sale or at a drastic discount.

She said it’s also a chance to get out and see neighbors and friends.

“Market Day is a tradition in Mountain Brook Village, and we are excited that this year marks the 22nd anniversary of this event,” Jensen said. “Not only does Market Day give our merchants a chance to clear their inventory before the holiday season, but it also offers shoppers an opportunity to find great sales while exploring our beautiful village.”

The chamber will also offer water, information and giveaways in the grassy area in front of Gilchrist.

Because the Market Day area will be in the middle of the Jefferson County sewer improvement project, two shuttles will be running from Shades Valley Presbyterian Church at 2305 Montevallo Road for anyone who is unable to find parking close by.

“The shuttles will run continuously with drop-off points in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke,” Jensen said. “The addition of the shuttle this year is intended to make parking and shopping easy and enjoyable for all.”

Adams said the event is “so walkable, you can park and not have to go back to your car for hours.”

“Even though parking may be a little different, we’re going to make it worth your effort,” she said. “You’ll be able to get something high quality at a really attainable price point.”

Market Day will be held July 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to see a list of participating merchants, visit the chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mtnbrookchamber or find them on Instagram @mountainbrookchamber.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next