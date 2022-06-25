Mermaid Camp continues this summer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. From left, Sloane Laird, 10, Carmen Laird, 7, Mary Louise Daniel, 9, Ivy Bailey, 9, Evelyn Martin, 9, and Vanessa Hooks, 8, sit on the dock as they splash their mermaid tails in the water during the Scuba Ventures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham in July 2021.

Scuba Ventures of Alabama and Scuba Schools International are once again leading mermaid camps for various age groups this month.

Mermaid swimming – or Mermaiding – is a style of freediving that uses a monofin and fish tail to create a “stunning visual effect and a feeling of fun and fantasy,” said Bethany Grisaffi with Scuba Ventures.

“The monofin allows the mermaid to swim quickly and gracefully through the water, while the fish tail turns an ordinary day of swimming into a ‘mermazing’ underwater adventure,” Grisaffi said.

Mermaid training with an instructor provides all the skills and techniques needed to be truly comfortable, free and safe in the water, Grisaffi said. Participants in the SSI mermaid certification courses develop proper breathing techniques for effortless diving, learn how water and water pressure affect the body and practice the in-water rescue and emergency preparedness skills needed to keep themselves and others swimming safely. They will also learn fun skills with the fin, including flips and rolls, tail waves, bubble kisses, and more, she said.

“Mermaiding” also benefits swimmers physically, Grisaffi said, providing excellent exercise. It allows participants to improve their fitness level while “exploring the underwater world in a fun, exciting and unique way,” Grisaffi said.

“Using a dolphin kick to cut through the water quickly and efficiently and arm movements for flips and rolls, mermaiding strengthens most of the muscle groups in the legs and core, improves stamina and boosts aerobic fitness,” Grisaffi said.

Find more information below on the types of camps being offered this summer:

Youth Mermaid Camp, July 18-22, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. (All camp sessions were fully booked as of late May)

► Open to ages 7-11

► Earn the Try Mermaid recognition level by participating in-water mermaid training

► Participate in mermaid-themed crafts, games, and activities

► Campers remain in the confined water areas of the lake at all times

► $400 per camper; includes all activities and instruction, entry fees to Blue Water Park, and swimmable mermaid tail to keep

Teen Mermaid Camp, July 18-22, 4-5 p.m.

► Open to ages 12-15

► Complete the in-water training and academic work necessary to receive the advanced SSI Ocean Mermaid certification; no previous experience with mermaiding is required

► Campers will train in the confined-water areas of the lake and participate in at least two open-water swim sessions

► $275 per camper; includes SSI academic materials, certification processing, and entry fees to Blue Water Park during training

► Tail rental or purchase may be added for additional fee

Adult Mermaid Training, meeting July 17, 20 and 23, times vary

► Open to ages 16 and older

► Complete the in-water training and academic work necessary to receive the advanced SSI Ocean Mermaid certification; no previous experience with mermaiding is required

► Train in the confined-water areas of the lake and participate in at least two open-water swim sessions

► $275 per person; includes SSI academic materials, certification processing, and entry fees to Blue Water Park during training

► Tail rental or purchase may be added for additional fee

For more information, call 205-822-2121 or email Grisaffi at mermaidingandmore@

gmail.com.