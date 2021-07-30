MAX expanding bus routes in Vestavia Hills, other areas

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Maps show the new routes coming to the MAX transit bus system later this year and early next year.

People who want to save gas money in the over-the-mountain area could have more options to do so if the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority and various cities proceed with proposals to expand route offerings.

Wytanga Peak-Finney, the interim planning director for the transit authority, said Vestavia Hills currently receives “very infrequent” service, with a morning bus heading downtown and an evening bus headed toward the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

In the future, the transit authority has proposed running MAX buses all day, and city leaders have not shown opposition to the plan, she said.

However, while the city of Vestavia Hills has not said “no,” the city’s communications director, Cinnamon McCulley, said nothing has been approved and any changes have to be approved by the City Council. The changes would include an increase in city expenditures to the transit authority, though the amount is not known at this time.

The proposal is for new routes to connect Vestavia to Mountain Brook and its microtransit zone, which offers “convenient local travel and connection to improved fixed route bus services,” as well as a new transit hub at Brookwood Village in Homewood, which is also scheduled to receive a new microtransit zone. Microtransit zones allow riders to travel anywhere within that zone.

Beginning in January 2022, the new Vestavia route — Route 43 — also would include Five Points South and Highland Park and allow riders to connect with the 15-minute Magic City Connector in Five Points South and the rest of the fixed route network at Central Station.

The Homewood zone would “serve job centers and other key destinations in Homewood and Bessemer” between Interstate 65 and Red Mountain Park. Riders also would connect with Route 14, which is being extended, to travel to Lakeshore Parkway and the intersection of Green Springs Highway and Oxmoor Road/Palisades Boulevard.

In May 2022, the proposal is for the Magic City Connector to operate every 15 minutes between the BJCC and Five Points South on weekdays, with every other trip, a 30-minute service, continuing south to Brookwood Village and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

On U.S. 31, the route between Central Station and the Galleria would continue with 60-minute service all day. There would be a microtransit zone serving Lorna Road and surrounding areas, including John Hawkins Parkway, and riders could get on the bus and head to Brookwood Village to connect with the Mountain Brook microtransit zone.

For Birmingham, Homewood and Vestavia, weekday service would be increased from nine to 16 roundtrips, and in Hoover, the service would increase from seven to 16 roundtrips.

The new microtransit zones would be joined by the expansion of on-demand travel, following the success of Birmingham On Demand, said Myrna Pittman, director of marketing for the transit authority. The authority wants to see more riders on buses, she said.

“We believe we provide a very valuable service,” Pittman said.

Pittman said the transit authority has been meeting with community leaders and residents to determine what is needed and what best serves the Birmingham area.

Along with increasing the number of routes and adding microtransit zones, Pittman said the transit authority wants to cut down on the wait times in between buses. Some buses run every 90 minutes, which is “not good,” she said. The goal is to get all routes down to an hour for the time being, and eventually get as many as possible down to 30 minutes, she said.

For more information, visit maxtransit.org.