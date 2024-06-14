Mason Music to hold rock band camp in Cahaba Heights for youth

× Expand Rock Band Camp – Performance Edition

Mason Music is holding a rock band camp for youth on June 17-21 at the company’s Cahaba Heights studio at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road.

The camp will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day for students ages 10-18.

Students can sign up with friends to form a band or register to be placed with other musicians with a similar age and skill level. The young people will have an opportunity to learn songs and perform them live for family and friends on the last day of camp.

The cost is $425 per student. To register or for more information, go to masonmusic.com/group-programs/music-camps.