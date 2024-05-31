Mason Music Fest ready to rock Friday night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Music A crowd takes part in the 2022 Masic Music Fest at Avondale Brewing Co..

Mason Music Fest is back again, bringing the Birmingham community together for a one-day music festival on Friday, May 31.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the show will begin at 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co. at 201 41st St. S. in Birmingham.

Mason Music has studios located all over Birmingham, including locations in Cahaba Heights, Bluff Park, Greystone, Mountain Brook Village and Woodlawn.

This year, the festival lineup includes Mountain Grass Unit, Kashus Culpepper and Taylor Wilson. In addition, two of Mason Music’s Rock Band League student bands will be opening the show.

This will be the third consecutive year the event has been held at Avondale Brewing and will feature artists with Alabama ties.

“We've moved the event earlier in the year so we should avoid the blistering heat of late summer, and we’re stoked to bring these artists to the big stage,” said Mason Music owner Will Mason. "Mountain Grass Unit is a group to keep an eye on, for sure. Drury, Luke and Sam all came through Mason Music's Rock Band League program years ago, and we knew at the time these were some special kids. Their musicianship was way ahead of the curve for their age. They've been blowing up recently and we are so happy for their success.”

General admission tickets are $18, and preferred pit tickets are $43. All proceeds benefit the Mason Music Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to changing lives by providing music lesson scholarships to families who qualify for financial assistance.

Since its founding in 2012, Mason Music has offered private lessons in guitar, piano, voice and drums to thousands of students of all ages and skill levels, along with music camps, group lessons, Rock Band League and retail merchandise.

For more information on the event, visit masonmusicfest.com.