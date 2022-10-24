Magical Marketplace returns to Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church for 23rd year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Guests look at fresh baked goods and salsa at the Karter’s Korner table at the 2021 Magical Marketplace holiday shopping event held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

The Magical Marketplace is coming back to Vestavia Hills for the holidays for its 23rd year at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

The church has added a VIP shopping event to the marketplace this year on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time slot cut out a lot of working people, that was one of our major complaints,” said Vickie Finley, co-organizer of the Magical Marketplace.

There is no cost of admission to the marketplace on Nov. 18, but shoppers who want early access can attend the VIP event for $5, Finley said.

The marketplace will feature 75 vendors for shoppers to choose from, with all of the proceeds going to Unless U, a Vestavia Hills-based nonprofit organization that provides education, job training and social and life skill training for adults with developmental disabilities.

“It’s fun,” Finley said. “It gets you in the holiday spirit, there are plenty of gifts to purchase or you can buy things for yourself. There’s a broad price range from $5 all the way up to $100 and it covers a lot of locally owned businesses and vendors who are either artisans or just started their business.”