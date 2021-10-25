Magical Marketplace back at full capacity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Timmy Collins. The Magical Marketplace at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church is back Nov. 19.

The Magical Marketplace sale will return for its 22nd year to Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church this winter.

Organizer Melinda Burnett said the event will be back at full capacity Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming its usual 80 vendors.

There is no admission charge, so guests can just “come in and shop,” Burnett said.

The event benefits Unless U, which provides continuing education to adults with disabilities. The marketplace will feature many different items, including homemade dog treats, jewelry, decorative bows, porcelain items, carved wood and birdhouses, Burnett said.

Helping Unless U is important to event organizers, she said. “That’s one of our favorite charities.”

Last year, the event was still held, but with half the vendors and half the crowd, Burnett said. Being back at full capacity is exciting, she said. “We always have a great show.”

Masks are optional at the event, she said.

The marketplace is run in large part due to volunteer efforts, including some of the students from Unless U, Burnett said. The event usually brings in 500 to 600 guests and is still looking for vendors, she said.

Anyone interested in being a vendor or seeking more information can email magicalmarketplace@vhumc.org.