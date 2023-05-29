Local hero Jim Musgrove recognized with Carnegie Medal

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. Jim Musgrove of Vestavia Hills was recently awarded the Carnegie Medal, shown here, for his heroic actions to subdue the assailant during the June 16, 2022, shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

A local hero who helped subdue the assailant during the June 16, 2022, shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church is set to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor for heroism.

Jim Musgrove will be awarded the Carnegie Medal by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which awards the medal to “individuals from throughout the United States and Canada who risk themselves to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” according to a press release from the organization.

The Carnegie Medal is considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism.

“When shots rang out at a June 16 church potluck in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, James W. Musgrove, Jr., did not hesitate to subdue the shooter, a 70-year-old man armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the release stated. “The man fired three shots, killing three of the more than 20 senior citizens attending the potluck. Sitting closer to an exit, Musgrove, a 79-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, retired investigator, lifted a banquet chair and held it in front of him like a shield and ran toward the assailant. Musgrove released the chair and grabbed the assailant’s hand holding the gun and forced him to drop it. Holding the back of the assailant’s neck, Musgrove retrieved the gun and struck the assailant until he was subdued. He restrained the assailant until police arrived. At the time of the investigation, the assailant was awaiting trial for capital murder.”

As a Carnegie Medal honoree, Musgrove will receive a financial grant. Throughout the 119 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance.

– Submitted by Jewels Phraner.