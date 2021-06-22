Lighting up Trussville

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Alison Murphy and her children, Madison, 15, and Taylor, 24, stand behind a table n their back deck for Deep South Luxury Candles LLC, a fragrance inspired business, at their Trussville home.

There’s something about lighting a candle that brings light and warms a home. Families spending more time at home over the last year were paying more attention to the little touches that spark joy and bring comfort, such as adding a heavenly smell to their places. The Murphy family fell firmly into that category.

The Murphys — Jason, Alison, Taylor, 24, and Madison, 15 — brought their passion of faith, family and fragrance to Trussville creating and igniting homemade Southern scents through the art of candle-making, all the while revealing a thousand points of light to their community.

The Murphy family started their own business venture — Deep South Luxury Candles LLC — making, designing and customizing candles in the Trussville community four years ago. Each carefully made candle and wax melt are created by the loving hands of the Murphy family. Each consists of a unique recipe including the finest fragrance oils, cotton core wicks and luxurious paraffin blended wax.

While all the Murphys help with the physical candle-making, each member has a specialty. Alison is the scent-maker with a real nose for what aromas customers will be drawn to. Her favorite to date is the pomegranate candle — the best seller.

“All of our candles and wax melts are triple scenting, allowing the fragrance to last from first to last burn,” said Alison, who added that candles and fragrances have been a longtime obsession. “This method allows fragrance through the entire candle, allowing excellent scent throughout and an even burn.

“When I purchase something, I expect the best, no matter what I paid for it,” Alison said. “I feel like we are offering a luxury candle. Some candles are pricey, but don’t pack the punch. They may start off strong, but the reason is that some are topped off with fragrance.”

Madison added: “This is why we decided on the name ‘luxury,’ because we want to offer our customers the best experience. We wanted to create a candle that is very fragrant, but affordable so people can enjoy them in their home.”

This is how the family business began, with a little dabbling together of everything. In time, they perfected their Southern scents.

The wonderful part of Deep South Luxury Candles, Alison said, is that the scents complement each other, especially the pomegranate.

“It was actually a customer who brought it to our attention,” Alison said. “She used two different wax cubes to mix it up a bit and said the fragrance was amazing.”

Madison was just 11 years old when her family ventured into the business of candle-making, one that allows her to spend much quality time with her mother while homeschooling and promoting the business through social media.

“Madison is very personable,” Alison said. “She loves to talk and be involved with the customers, which is why I really made her the face of Deep South Luxury Candles.”

Madison said candle-making is very therapeutic, as someone who struggles with anxiety.

“Through the years, I have learned how to handle it,” she said. “Another driving force in this venture is not only doing what we love, but something my mom and I can do together. God just opened that door for our family. I’ve learned to handle my anxiety and became a happier person just talking to people while coming out of my shell.”

Madison said labeling and wicking the candles is also what she enjoys while promoting the fragrances on social media.

“My son, Taylor, is part of the road crew and busy behind the scenes,” Alison said as Taylor was weaving the knots from his sister. “It’s just a great family dynamic and special how each of us take a role in this family business.”

Jason, is the background manager, so to speak, while also managing the inventory.

“He keeps us in line,” Alison said. “He is very supportive, and I thank him every day. Sometimes I’ll sit back, watch and remember that this is my family. I’m very proud.”

When asked about the family’s future plans, Alison said they plan to grow at their pace.

“It’s just the four of us, and it works,” she said. “We love candles and want this venture to be enjoyable for everyone involved.”

Seasonal and limited editions scents are offered each month online. Deep South Luxury Candles’ available scents include Alabama kudzu, clothes line clean, lemon poundcake, pomegranate, Southern gentleman, sugar cookie, sweet grace and volcano.

Deep South Luxury Candles are available online at deepsouthluxury.com, as well as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using @deepsouthluxury.

Brought to you by our sister paper: cahabasun.com

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next