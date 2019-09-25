Library to hold Halloween spooktacular

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelly Powell. Children, accompanied by their parents, enjoyed a fun-filled night at the 2017 Halloween Spooktacular at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

On Oct. 25, families in Vestavia Hills will be able to enjoy a carnival inside the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The library will host the event from 6:30-8 p.m. in the community room. The event has been held for several years, said April Moon, the children’s department head.

“We try to do it a little differently every year,” Moon said.

This year, the spooktacular will be carnival-themed, with families invited to come and explore carnival games and attractions all over the library, Moon said. There will be clowns, games, someone making balloon animals, a cake walk, bingo and other activities, Moon said. Snacks such as popcorn and cotton candy will also be provided.

There are usually between 200 and 300 guests at the event, Moon said.

Library staff will be dressed up, Moon said. The staff works hard to prepare the library for the event, using staff from every department, as well as volunteers and members of the junior board.

Also in October, the children’s department will help children make a craft themed around fire prevention during Fire Prevention Week, between Oct. 7-13.

On Oct. 15, the library will host family night, which includes dinner and entertainment, with this month’s entertainment provided by Cap’n Dave, a local children’s musician. Dinner begins at 6 p.m, with the show running from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

For more information about library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.