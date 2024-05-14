Libby’s Friends 4th annual Golf Tournament set for May 20 to support disability assistance

× Expand Image courtesy of Libby's Friends Facebook.

The Libby’s Friends 4th Annual Golf Tournament will be held on May 20 at Highland Park Golf Course.

The event aims to benefit Libby’s Friends, an organization dedicated to easing the financial burden of living with a disability.

Participants can enjoy both morning and afternoon rounds, a silent auction, and camaraderie with friends. All proceeds will support the mission of assisting those living with a disability.

For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events or contact Lane Hagan at 205-529-8377.