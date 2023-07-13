Jake Pratt Scholarship winners announced

× Expand Photo courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama.

Hoover, AL. - On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Down Syndrome Alabama (DSA) hosted the 2nd annual Jake Pratt Scholarship Ceremony awarding five young adults with Down syndrome scholarships totalling $11,000 to go towards their post-secondary education.

Recipients include: Jackson Ray of Vinemont and Lindsay Davis of Mountain Brook, who are enrolled in the EAGLES Program at Auburn University; Allie Simmons of Hoover, who is enrolled in the ACCESS Program at Mississippi State University; Serah Jeppsen of Dauphin Island, who is enrolled in the PASSAGES Program at the University of South Alabama; and Cooper Long of Fairhope, who is enrolled in the CROSSING POINTS Program at University of Alabama.

Each of the candidates submitted applications, letters of recommendation, personal essays, and extra personal supplemental documents to show interests, talents, and expressive abilities. They also interviewed with a four-member scholarship committee.

Jake Pratt, for whom the scholarship is named, along with Down Syndrome Alabama Board President Katherine Gorham presented the awards. Jake is a young man with Down syndrome, who has completed the post-secondary education program at ClemsonLIFE and is employed by UPS.

Jake’s wish is to help other young adults with Down syndrome who wish to go to a post-secondary education program with a scholarship.

Missy Haughery, Down Syndrome Alabama’s Executive Director stated: “This is a great day in our state. The Jake Pratt Scholarship is one-of–kind that will enable these students to pursue their goals and dreams of furthering their education in order to live independently and become employed, productive members of society. The opportunity to attend a junior college or university is still a new concept for this community, and I am so proud of these trail-blazing students’ work ethic. On behalf of Down Syndrome Alabama, I want to thank the UPS Foundation for understanding the importance of inclusion, diversity, and equity in education and helping make this opportunity possible.”

In partnership with The UPS Foundation and Down Syndrome Alabama, the Jake Pratt Scholarship fund was established in 2021. The UPS Foundation has granted Down Syndrome Alabama with a total of $50,000.

Last year’s scholarship recipients received a total of $13,000 and this year’s recipients received $11,000. The scholarships are awarded exclusively to students with Down syndrome seeking a collegiate experience at accredited programs for students with intellectual disabilities, who desire to enhance their life through employment, independent living, and life skills.

Down Syndrome Alabama is dedicated to supporting individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and their communities throughout Alabama by advancing advocacy, providing connections, and promoting education.

This mission is accomplished by providing connections, actions, resources, education and support to members and the community.

One in every 700 babies are born with Down syndrome, representing approximately 6,000 births per year in the United States. Recent advancements in Down syndrome research has proven that early intervention, education, social support, therapeutic care and positive public attitudes improve each individual’s chances of living an independent, productive and satisfying lives.

For further information, visit downsyndromealabama.org.