In-person events ramp up at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. A library staff member interacts with a family at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Following the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the availability of vaccinations, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will have in-person events for every department this month, the first full slate of events after the in-person kickoff for summer reading.

This month in the children’s department, the library will host Storytime Stars live and in-person July 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s program room. Parents can call 205-978-0158 to reserve a spot for their preschooler to enjoy songs, dances and stories.

The children’s department will also feature plenty of “Page Turner Animal Adventures Author Days” throughout July.

In the teen department, teenagers can gather for an anime night with candy sushi July 20 at 4 p.m. in the community room. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-3683.

There will also be a zombie scavenger hunt in the community room at 4 p.m. July 27, with contestants racing each other during a “zombie apocalypse” scavenger hunt for a chance to win. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-3683.

Adults can learn to belly dance July 19 at 6 p.m. in the community room. Guests should wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and must register by calling 205-978-4678 or emailing terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

The first in-person craft program will be July 12 at 6 p.m. in the community room, with guests learning to make zentangle art. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-4678.

For more information on upcoming library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.