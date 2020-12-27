Icebreaker Lacrosse to be at Sicard Hollow again

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia’s Aimie Perino (4) passes the ball to Alex Rountree (1) in a match against Auburn during the Rebel Yell Icebreaker Lacrosse Tournament at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in January 2020.

The annual Rebel Yell Icebreaker Lacrosse tournament will again be at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex this month, featuring many of the state’s high school lacrosse teams.

Randy Nace, who coaches the Vestavia Hills High School boys team, said he knows there are eight boys teams competing, while Dennis Lipford, who coaches the high school girls team, said he’s not sure how many teams will be at this year’s tournament, but there are usually six to eight teams on the girls’ side.

The tournament is a friendly competition between the teams and allows coaches to see areas where the team and individuals need to work, Nace said. “It sets up a good barometer of where they are,” he said.

Lipford said that, with teams not starting practice until two weeks before the tournament, it gives players good game experience before heading into the rest of the season.

This is the seventh annual tournament. The format guarantees each team at least three games and features two 22-minute running halves. The tournament will be Jan. 23, and games will begin at 8 a.m.

Nace said he isn’t sure how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will impact the tournament, but competing teams will follow any and all rules set out by U.S. Lacrosse, as well as by the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department.

For sponsorship opportunities, call Nace at 205-937-4973.