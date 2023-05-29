I Love America Night returns to Wald Park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. American flags are displayed at a sponsor tent during Vestavia Hills’ I Love America Night at Wald Park in June 2022.

Fun, festivities and patriotism will be on full display during the city of Vestavia Hills’ “I Love America Night” on Thursday, June 22.

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Hawkins said the 41st annual event will take place at Wald Park from 6-9 p.m. and will feature free swimming at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center (which closes at 8 p.m.), a kids area with games and inflatables and a business expo with booths from more than 50 businesses.

A variety of live music will be played throughout the event, including headliner Chevy 6, leading up to a fireworks display at the end of the evening.

Hawkins said the estimated attendance for the 2022 event was 5,000, a number that included people from neighboring communities such as Hoover, Homewood, Birmingham and Mountain Brook, in addition to Vestavia Hills residents.

Shuttles to and from the event will be available from Vestavia’s Library in the Park, City Hall, Walmart and the new Civic Center.

The rainout date for the event will be June 29.

“Last year was my very first time attending because I had just started my job the week before,” Hawkins said. “The whole event was quite amazing from the attendance and the whole community coming together. You really feel the celebration. It’s really fun to visit with our neighboring communities, and there’s just a wonderful energy from it all.”