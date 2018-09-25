High school placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes

× Expand Vestavia Hills Police

Vestavia Hills High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a man wielding a gun in a domestic dispute near the school ran near the high school’s baseball fields.

Captain Johnny Evans with the Vestavia Hills Police Department confirmed the incident took place at the Morgan Manor apartments down the road from the high school. The man, whose name is not known, is accused of having a gun in a domestic dispute. The man, Evans said, ran away from police and ran by the ball fields before being apprehended.

The school was placed on lockdown at 10:02 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted at 10:15 a.m., Evans said. No students were harmed and the man did not enter the school.