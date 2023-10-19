Help Value Fly Home, Down Syndrome Alabama Collaborative Empowerment Art Reveal

× Expand Missy Haughery, John Brinkley and Carolyn Lewis. Photo courtesy of Down syndrome Alabama.

On Oct. 16, Down Syndrome Alabama (DSA) hosted an art reveal and reception at River Bank and Trust on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.

Down Syndrome Alabama partnered with artist and visual storyteller Carolyn Lewis, of St. Louis, Missouri, to create an original piece symbolizing the pillars of their organization: education, advocacy, and connections.

A well-known artistic master, Lewis has a series of empowerment birds entitled Flock of Empowerment, which she began in 2018. In 2020, she created Wings of Empowerment, as part of the 42 Doors of Hope, which is permanently displayed at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in St. Louis. Each bird has a word on empowerment on its wing, inspired by those who share their stories with Lewis.

Missy Haughery, executive director of Down Syndrome Alabama, contacted Lewis in June about creating an empowerment bird for new parents to make them brave and strong during those early days of parenthood to children with Down syndrome.

“Our new parent bags are filled with gifts for the baby, and literature for the parents, which oftentimes is overwhelming at the beginning," Haugury said. "I wanted something for the parents that could help them be brave, confident, and strong. My thought was something small to go in the bags for them to put somewhere that is a visual reminder of their empowerment.”

However, after the initial phone call between Haughery and Lewis, they both realized that this was going to be much bigger with a deeper meaning and connection.

Lewis said, “I have to feel a connection before creating a piece. That is what drives my passion behind my art. When Missy called me, and I heard her idea of creating this for Down Syndrome Alabama, there was no doubt in my mind that I would ever say no to this opportunity, because in that phone call, my career came full circle, and this was both a chance to create something beautiful and to tell a story.”

Lewis’ entire career was actually inspired by John Brinkley, of Mountain Brook, who has Down Syndrome. Lewis babysat for the Brinkley family during college, and the time she spent with John and his brothers was so impactful that she went to school for art therapy. John Brinkley, now an adult, was with his parents at the art reveal to hear how he was the inspiration of Lewis’ professional life and see her career come full circle with this painting for Down Syndrome Alabama.

The Down Syndrome Alabama Empowerment Bird is entitled Value, taken from survey results of its members. Value’s wing reads, “The measure of how strongly something is desired, for its physical or moral beauty, usefulness, rarity.” Her name was chosen because there is value in every individual with Down syndrome, there is value in acceptance, diversity, and inclusion within our community, and there is value in our organization. Before Lewis begins every piece, she writes an affirmation on the canvas to help guide her in the creative process. Her affirmation reads “To be seen, to be loved, to be valued.”

Value is vibrant, beautiful, and colorful just like people with Down syndrome. She is flanked with butterflies, which has become a Down syndrome symbol because of their beauty and oftentimes their colors of yellow and blue. Value, wearing her crazy socks as we do on 3/21, World Down Syndrome Day, is standing on the three upward facing arrows, representing the three copies of the chromosome and showing that we move up, forward, and press on. She is wearing red shoes, which is homage to Lewis’ personal symbol of empowerment to keep putting one foot in front of the other. On the sides, there are twenty-one stripes, representing the 21st chromosome. However, there is much blank space around Value. That is because on Sunday, October 22, at Down Syndrome Alabama’s STEP UP for Down Syndrome Walk in Vestavia’s Wald Park, everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to collaborate and write their own word of personal empowerment on the canvas, symbolizing our unity and collective support of the Down syndrome community.

Afterward Value will be in search of her forever home, one where her purpose is always evident. One where she is admired for her individual beauty, her contributions to society, and her unwavering commitment to making our state a better, more inclusive place.

Down Syndrome Alabama welcomes all bidders: corporate, small business, groups, foundations, individuals from all over the state. The auction will close Oct. 30 at midnight, and can be found at 32auctions.com/helpvalueflyhome.

Further information on our mission and programs, visit downsyndromealabama.org.