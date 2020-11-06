HEAL Alabama joins famous chef for fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terra Mortensen. The HEAL mission is to measurably improvehealth and reverse the growing epidemic of chronic diseases related to poor nutrition andexercise through evidence-based fitness and nutrition curricula.

Vestavia-based nonprofit, HEAL Alabama, has joined forces with famed local chef, Chris Hastings, of Hot & Hot Fish Club and OvenBird, to offer an online cooking class on Sunday, Dec.13 at 5:30 p.m.

With a $20 or more donation to HEAL, guests will be invited to participate in the “Sunday Supper” event via Zoom, where Hastings will conduct a cooking class alongside HEAL founder, Christy Swaid. Guests will receive a shopping list in advance and will conclude the one-hour class with a gourmet, ready-to-serve meal for their family.

“HEAL is a great organization that’s making a real difference in the health of Alabama children,” said Hastings. “And like me, Christy Swaid is passionate about quality, local ingredients and ways we can help families come together over a shared meal. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to join forces and help kids.”

“An online cooking class is the perfect venue for a HEAL fundraiser,” agreed Swaid, an accomplished world-class athlete and wife of internationally renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Swaid N. Swaid. “HEAL has done dozens of in-person and online recipe videos with children and college students, so it was only natural that we offer something for adults, as well. Not only will participants get a fantastic ‘take away,’ they’ll also be supporting children, teachers and families.”

HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) Alabama, was founded in 2002 and has grown into one of our state’s largest and most respected nonprofits. The HEAL mission is to measurably improve health and reverse the growing epidemic of chronic diseases related to poor nutrition and exercise through evidence-based fitness and nutrition curricula. The mission is accomplished via curricula developed to educate and inspire positive mental, emotional, and physical health behaviors for students in second grade and follow them through college and into the workforce.

With the support and endorsement of the Alabama State Departments of Education and Public Health, HEAL provides materials, training and support to over 170 Alabama schools, 42,000students in grades 2 through 12, 300 teachers, six universities, and 110,000 household members across two states and three counties. HEAL is provided to the community at no cost to schools or families. During the ongoing pandemic, HEAL has adapted to providing resources for everyone, helping teachers, students, and families practice HEAL at Home while quarantined due to COVID -19. The healthy behaviors taught through HEAL help to build stronger immune systems, spark optimism, build relationships, and control anxiety and depression.

More information about HEAL and the Sunday Supper event, including event registration, can be found on the HEAL website: HEALunited.com.

Submitted by Terra Mortensen.