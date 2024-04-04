Greater Birmingham Humane Society CEO to headline Vestavia Chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of GBHS Allison Black Cornelius.

Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be the featured speaker at the Vestavia Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on April 9 at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be held at the Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Networking begins at 11:30 and the program starts at noon. Reservations are $25 per person and need to be made by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Late reservations will cost $30.

Cornelius joined GBHS in 2014 after serving as a consultant and interim executive director. She brings a wealth of expertise, including consulting, project management, and fundraising services to government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and the nonprofit sector. She has trained more than 1,000 nonprofit boards and raised more than $30 million for charity through her public presentations. Under her leadershipand with the help of more than 75 staff and thousands of volunteers, the organization has grown exponentially.