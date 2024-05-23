Grace Klein Community to hold second golf tournament May 23

× Expand Photo from Grace Klein Community Facebook page Participants in the 2023 Waverly Advisors/Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational at the Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham, Alabama

The Grace Klein Community is holding its second annual golf tournament to raise money for its FeedBHM program to respond to food insecurity and hunger in the Birmingham area.

The tournament is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at the Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham.

The tournament is called the Waverly Advisors/Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational in honor and memory of Oliver Waltman, who was a key volunteer and supporter of the Grace Klein Community and participant in the FeedBHM initiative. Waltman lived in the Ballantrae community and was a member of the Ballantrae Golf Club.

The cost is $175 per golfer, which includes green fees, a golf cart, lunch, on-course refreshments, a swag bag, practice balls and a door prize. For an extra $25, golfers also buy two mulligans and a “power drive” to use in their game.

Registration and practice is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with lunch offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Golfers will receive instructions at 12:45 p.m. and tee off at 1 p.m. There will be an awards ceremony with appetizers at 5:30 p.m.

Prizes will be given to the winners of three flights and for golfers who shoot the longest drive, closest to the pin on two par-3 holes or a hole in one. There also will be an award given for last place.

The FeedBHM program fights hunger by collecting food from restaurants, grocers and cafes and distributing it to hungry people.

To register to play in the tournament, go to gracekleincommunity.com/golf-invitational/.