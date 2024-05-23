Golf tournament raises $120,000 for breast cancer research in Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of BCRFA.

The 29th annual Drive Out Breast Cancer golf tournament, held on May 20, raised $120,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

Held at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, 99 golfers participated in the event.

In 1996, Bruce Sokol and Dolly O’Neal teamed up to launch the Drive Out Breast Cancer golf tournament to raise funds for breast cancer research. The first event raised $68,000, which led to the creation of the BCRFA. Over the years, the tournament has generated over $3 million, and the BCRFA has invested $15 million in innovative breast cancer research in Alabama.

"This event was made possible through the generous support of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Renasant, and Tameron Automotive, and all the event sponsors and golfers for their invaluable contribution in making this year's tournament a resounding success," said Beth Davis, BCRFA President & CEO.

She emphasized the remarkable pace at which breast cancer research is advancing, underscoring the crucial role funding plays in this progress.

“The BCRFA takes immense pride in driving this advancement within Alabama and sincerely appreciates the unwavering support of the community, exemplified by events like Drive Out Breast Cancer,” said Davis.

Team Awards:

Low Gross Team: (Magna Kamteck Inc.) Ken Burton, Josh Brewer, James Foster, and Tom Sanor

(Magna Kamteck Inc.) Ken Burton, Josh Brewer, James Foster, and Tom Sanor First Place Net Team: (Cahaba Brewing Co. and iHeart Media), John Fife, Sam Renta, Blake Fulton, and JT Nysewander

(Cahaba Brewing Co. and iHeart Media), John Fife, Sam Renta, Blake Fulton, and JT Nysewander Second Place Net Team: (Tameron Automotive) Brad Graham, Stephen Handley, Jeff Lennox, and Shaun Yan

(Tameron Automotive) Brad Graham, Stephen Handley, Jeff Lennox, and Shaun Yan Third Place Net Team: (AMAC Design Builders) Allen McWilliams, Alex McWilliams, Ryan Ramage, and Bryan Shanahan

