Get in the Halloween spirit with festive events at the Vestavia Hills Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Public Library. Families attend an event at Vestavia Hills Public Library.

The Vestavia Hills Public Library once again has activities to entertain people of all ages this month.

In the children’s department, the month kicks off with Courtney’s Library Stop on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in the community room.

Every first and third Saturday of each month, children get to hear stories, sing songs and dance with Ms. Courtney.

On Oct. 5, Ms. Lisa will host Story Friends in the children’s program room at 10:30 a.m. to read stories, sing songs and dance.

On Oct. 28, the children’s department will end the spooky season with its Spooktacular event in the community room from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Families can join Barry Mitchell and Sam the Turtle to help them solve a Halloween candy mystery.

October kicks off in the teen department with the writing group on Oct. 5 in the community room.

Teens will be able to build their writing skills and provide each other with feedback at 4 p.m.

The month continues with a chess club in the historical room at 4:30 p.m., which allows teens to learn chess or to continue improving their skills on Oct. 6.

In the amphitheater, teens will be able to celebrate the spirit of Halloween with pumpkin painting on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.

On Oct. 28, teens can keep it going by watching anime horror movies and shows in the historical room at 4 p.m.

In the adults department, adults can also paint pumpkins in the spirit of Halloween at Handmade with Holly in the community room on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.