Gary Palmer to give "Washington update" at Hyatt Regency on April 4

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, speaks at a a Mid-Alabama Republican Club forum for Congressional District 6 at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, on Thursday, April 4, is scheduled to give an update on issues facing Congress this year at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

His talk will be at a luncheon jointly sponsored by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, The Shelby County Chamber, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Gardendale Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Chamber of Commerce.

The cost to attend is $35 for members of those organizations and $45 for others. Reserved corporate tables for six cost $220.