Fun library events coming in November

Children play a game at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is bringing another month of fun events for all ages this November.

In the children’s department, the holiday season kicks off with its weekly Toddler-a-Go-Go event on Nov. 1, which allows toddlers to sing, dance, play and listen to stories in the community room.

The same day, the department will host its Afterschool Adventures event, which allows kindergarten through second grade students to make crafts, conduct experiments and play at 3:30 p.m. in the community room.

On Nov. 2 in the children’s program room, toddlers can play, listen to stories and dance with Ms. Lisa at the library’s Story Friends event at 10:30 a.m., or hang out with Ms. Kelsey to play games, eat food and participate in other activities in her Twelve Below program.

In the teen department, the month starts on Nov. 2 with the Writing Group in the historical room at 4 p.m. Teens can learn and improve their writing skills and receive feedback from other teen writers.

The next day, on Nov. 3, teens can also learn how to play chess or play against other experienced players in the Chess Club in the historical room at 4:20 p.m.

In the adult department, for the entire month of November, adults can make scratch-off leaf art and decorate the library’s fall wall.

They can also learn about nonprofit organizations Unless U and Post Place on Nov. 17 in the community room at 10:30 a.m. Coffee will be available at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org/events.