Freeman updates board on plans following tax vote

At least 11 vacant teacher positions in Vestavia Hills City Schools will not be filled, along with the open position of assistant superintendent of operations and services, following the failed 1Rebel 1Future initiative, though no filled positions are expected to be eliminated.

Voters on May 9 denied the school system’s request for a 9.8-mill tax increase that would have funded a litany of projects that Superintendent Todd Freeman said were needed to upgrade system facilities and improve academic and extracurricular offerings.

Freeman said there will be no change in the teacher workforce, but some open positions will not be filled.

The STEM pilot at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty park will also not continue, and the system will evaluate district operational expenditures, Freeman said. Long-term, system leaders will work to build a responsible general fund cash reserve, beyond the one-month reserves currently in place. After that, the hope is to build up money to pay for the projects outlined in 1Rebel 1Future, Freeman said.

Some projects will be done by state bond funds issued in 2020, including a partial roof replacement at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, the replacement of the roof and 10 HVAC units at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and the replacement of the boiler and chiller at Vestavia Hills High School. Projected annual savings in energy costs from recent upgrades is $315,000, Freeman said.

There is about $35 million of unmet “priority needs” the system cannot pursue at this time, Freeman said. Instead of being able to have a “both/and” approach to projects, outgoing Board President Jennifer Weaver said the system is in an “either/or” approach, having to focus on maintenance first.

“There should be no secret that the consequences of a failed tax vote comes with negative consequences for your school district,” Weaver said. “1Rebel 1Future is still our vision. … It will just be a longer, more complicated road to get there.”

In other news, the board:

Named Jaclyn Hudson and Scott Brown the president and vice president of the board, respectively

Voted to forego financial compensation during the next school year

Approved the 2023-24 school calendar

Heard positive evaluations of both Freeman and Chief Schools Finance Officer Courtney Brown