Former Vestavia Hills police officer pleads guilty to theft and ethics charges

UPDATE: Former Vestavia Hills police detective Timothy Burns has pleaded guilty to theft and ethics charging from a November 2018 incident.

During the execution of a November 2018 search warrant, Vestavia Hills police officers became aware a theft had occurred during the search, according to a press release from Vestavia Hills police Captain Shane Ware.

Following an investigation, Vestavia police officers terminated and arrested Burns and turned the case over to the Tuscaloosa County district attorney's office.

During a January 2022 trial, Burns stopped the trial and entered a guilty plea. Although he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, he will serve 30 days in the Jefferson County jail followed by five years of probation.

The Police Department released the following statement with the press release:

"The Vestavia Hills Police Department would like our community and our citizens to know that we value our positions of trust and do not take that responsibility lightly. We are not above the law and we believe that Tim Burns’ plea is a reminder to all law enforcement that we take an oath to serve and protect. This oath does not protect us or give us the right to become above the law that we swore to uphold. We would also like to thank our community for the continued unwavering support of our department and our officers each and every day."

The original story is below:

On Friday, the Vestavia Hills Police Department arrested one of their own, Detective Sgt. Timothy Burns, a 15-year veteran of the department, who is accused of stealing cash and police department property.

An investigation took place Thursday after the police were told about the matter earlier that day, Capt. Johnny Evans with VHPD said.

Burns was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft of property and violating the state of Alabama’s Ethics Code, and he was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on Friday. Burns was given a $25,000 bond.

The termination process for Burns has started, Evans said, beginning with relieving him of his duties at the department and placing him on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Evans said he could not comment on the specifics of what Burns is alleged to have stolen, as the investigation is ongoing.