Farmer’s markets underway in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Peaches from Penton Farms in Chilton County are seen at the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market at Scout Square for the last market day of the season in August 2022. The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market benefits the Vestavia Hills Methodist Church Food Pantry.

As spring gives way to summer in Vestavia Hills, several farmers markets are selling fresh grown produce throughout the area. Vestavia Hills Farmers Market, Murphree’s Market and Garden Center, and Andy’s Farm Market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables as well as arts and crafts and other wares all spring and summer long.

Vestavia Hill Farmers Market

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market will open for 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, at 2489 Rocky Ridge Road, and will operate from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 30.

This year, the market will have more than 20 vendors selling a variety of fruits and vegetables, snow cones, arts and crafts, desserts, pastries, casseroles, honey, jams and jellies, candy, jewelry, dog bandanas, tie dye clothing and candles. During market days, each end of the street will be barricaded and accessible to pedestrians only, creating a safe space for customers, including the elderly and children.

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market is an outreach ministry of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. Stall fees paid by vendors are used to buy produce from market farmers and donated to the VHMC food pantry, which serves a critical need in the community for those who are in need of food supplementation.

“Last year we purchased approximately $1,200 worth of produce and donated it to the church’s food pantry,” said market operator Jarry Taylor. “That’s a lot of tomatoes!”

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center

Murphree’s Market and Gard en Center, 4242 Dolly Ridge Road, is the spot for local fruits and vegetables in the heart of Cahaba Heights.

Throughout the spring and summer, Murphree’s will offer a variety of local favorites such as silver queen corn, tomatoes, squash, okra and cantaloupe as well as strawberries and peaches from Chilton County. They also have a great selection of non-GMO herb & veggie plants, ferns, tropicals and more than eight varieties of hanging flowering baskets.

Andy’s Farmers Market

Now in its 26th year, Andy’s Farm Market, located at 2489 Rocky Ridge Road, is a local favorite for summer fruits and vegetables such as Alabama vine-ripened tomatoes, super sweet and seedless sugar baby watermelons and a plethora of potato varieties.

Additionally, at Andy’s Creekside Nursery, located at 3351 Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills, Andy’s offers one of the largest selection of flowers, trees and shrubs in the Birmingham area.