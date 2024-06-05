Farmers markets providing taste of summer in Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Fruit at the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market in Scout Square.

Summer is almost here, which means area farmers markets are now in full swing. Vestavia Hills is home to several long-running farmers markets that offer fresh fruits and vegetables as well as arts and crafts and other wares all spring and summer.

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center

Established in 1976, Murphree’s Market and Garden Center has served Cahaba Heights and surrounding communities for 48 years. Owner Brad Murphree said all of the usual summer favorites will be in stock this year, including the perennial favorite Chilton County peaches, as well as Alabama-grown peas, beans, okra and yellow squash.

“We will definitely have Chilton County peaches because the crop looks really good this year,” Murphree said.

"You never can predict heavy rains that may knock something back here and there,” he added, “but as far as peaches and peas that we worry about personally the most, we've been told the crops look good this year."

Murphree’s also expects to have plenty of watermelon, cantaloupe and Southern silverqueen corn from Florida and Georgia in stock, as well as fresh peas and beans like field peas and lady peas.

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and is located at 4212 Dolly Ridge Road.

Vestavia Hills Farmers Market

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market opened for the 2024 season on May 1, but this year they are open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., opening one hour earlier than in previous years. Additionally, the market will remain open through Sept. 11, later into the season.

Each Wednesday features a diverse collection of vendors selling food items like fresh fruits and vegetables from Chilton County, pastries, jams and jellies, locally made sauces and snow cones, as well as tie-dyed clothing, arts and crafts, cut flowers and jewelry.

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market is an outreach ministry of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. The vendors’ stall fees are used to buy produce from the market farmers to donate to the Vestavia Hills Methodist Church food pantry.

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market is located at 2061 Kentucky Avenue in Scout Square.