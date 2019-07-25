Families invited to share stories of how they came to Alabama

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. A variety of events will be held in the Vestavia Hills Forest in the Library Makerspace area in August including a “Fix It Yourself” day Aug. 14 and a costume building class on Aug. 3.

On August 1, families in the Vestavia Hills area can share their story of how they came to Alabama at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the community room, families can record their history together, with parents and grandkids, and can share stories of their lives, as well as how they came to the state. The event is being held in honor of the state’s bicentennial.

The stories will be recorded via video, which will then be played on the library’s screens the following week.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, and registration for a specific time is required. To register, call 978-0158.

In addition to the celebration of the bicentennial, the library will also offer several events in the Makerspace area, including a “Fix It Yourself” day on Aug. 14 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring in household items that are broken, such as toasters, for diagnostic work and possible repairs using the Makerspace equipment. Guests must call in advance with a description of their problem. Computers and cell phones are not allowed, and items must be taken home at the end of the class.

Another unique event at the Makerspace is happening on Aug. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cosplay expert Sarah Morris will be hosting a class to help guests build costumes and other accessories. Registration is required. Register by calling 978-3683.

For more information and events, visit vestavialibrary.org.