Elite Orthopedics & Spine wins Wing Ding 2024 People's Choice Award

Thousands of people came to Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday for the Wing Ding 2024 wings cookoff, and Elite Orthopedics and Spine walked away with the People’s Choice award and first place in fried wings.

Twenty teams competed in the cookoff, which was a fundraiser organized by Leadership Vestavia Hills for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and college scholarships for high school students.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

People Choice:

1 st Place – Elite Orthopedics and Spine

Place – Elite Orthopedics and Spine 2 nd Place – Hoar Construction

Place – Hoar Construction 3rd Place – Cahaba Benefits Group

Fried Wings:

1 st Place – Elite Orthopedics and Spine

Place – Elite Orthopedics and Spine 2 nd Place – Vestavia Primitive Baptist Church

Place – Vestavia Primitive Baptist Church 3rd Place – Keller & The Wright Fight

Grilled/smoked Wings:

1 st Place – Moore’s Marinade

Place – Moore’s Marinade 2 nd Place – John Henley State Farm Insurance Agent

Place – John Henley State Farm Insurance Agent 3rd Place – Marathon Electric and Cahaba Benefits Group (tie)

Spirit Award – Hoar Construction

The event took place on the front lawn and driveway of Vestavia Hills City Hall, drawing a crowd that filled surrounding parking lots and spilled over into other parking lots across U.S. 31. Vestavia Hills police officers estimated about 2,500 people were there about midway through the three-hour event, which went from 4 to 7 p.m.

Attendees got to sample as many wings as they could eat with an admission price of $12 in advance, $15 at the gate or $10 with a food donationMusic was provided by Eggos, Mad Day Out and Pool Hall Special.

Leadership Hoover President Shannon Stewart said she was amazed by the turnout but said it was on par with last year. Last year’s Wing Ding raised probably about $8,000 each for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation, plus about $4,000 for scholarships, Stewart said.

This year, some of the money will go to scholarships again, but the rest of the money will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, she said. Totals for this year were not yet available.

Magen Wright, a Vestavia Hills resident who has 7-year-old twins with cystic fibrosis, said it’s wonderful that an event like this is able to raise so much money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare disease, and there aren’t a lot of people with cystic fibrosis in Vestavia Hills, but the community has just rallied around the foundation, and it truly is making a difference, Wright said.

“They’re actually changing people’s lives,” she said.

She and her husband, William, moved to Vestavia Hills from Texas about four years ago so they could be near cystic fibrosis research being conducted at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama hospital, she said. Events like the Wing Ding confirm to them it was a good decision, she said. “We are in the right place, and we’re with the right people, and we’re really grateful.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has its annual Great Strides Walk fundraiser for the Birmingham area slated for May 11 at Wald Park at 10 a.m. Click here for more information about the Great Strides Walk and a link to register.