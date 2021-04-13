Eleven candidates up for BOE spot

× Expand Emily Featherston

UPDATE: The interviews originally scheduled for Friday will now be held next Monday, in the same order and beginning at the same time.

Eleven candidates have sent applications to be the next member of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education and will interview in front of the council later this week.

Interviewing on Thursday, in order, beginning at 8 a.m.: Karl Julian, James “Jay” Stewart, Ryan Jeffrey Blackenburg, Blair Moss, Cynthia A. Anderson, Connie Goodman and Brian T. Corley.

Interviewing on Monday, in order, beginning at 8 a.m.: Clark Williamson, Brian Demarco, Gina G. Pickering and Ashley W. Smith.

Each interview should take about an hour, and the council is set to nominate the new member at the April 26 meeting. The new member will replace current Board of Education President Lisa Baker, whose five-year term ends in June.

The interviews will be held over Zoom. Visit vhal.org for more information on how to access the meeting.

The Vestavia Voice will have a story later this week with more information about each candidate.

The candidates were introduced at the April 12 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, which had a light agenda.

In other business, the council approved resolutions vacating a portion of Pine Tree Drive and also allowing the city to determine the value of the property. They also declared a water leak at City Hall an emergency to allow for funds to be spent to fix the issue.

City Manager Jeff Downes also announced the city had acquired a roughly $1.2 million fire truck, which is expected to be in service for 15 to 20 years. The truck will serve the Liberty Park area out of station No. 4.