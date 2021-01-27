Eight streets scheduled for repaving in first quarter of 2021

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The intersection of Comer Drive and Comer Circle seen Jan. 5. Comer Drive, Comer Circle and Comer Place are scheduled to be repaved within the first quarter of the year as part of the city’s 2019-22 paving plan.

Five roads in Cahaba Heights and three roads on the east side of U.S. 31 are slated to be paved in the first quarter of the new year, Vestavia Hills City Engineer Christopher Brady said.

Those five streets in Cahaba Heights are Firewood Drive, Knollwood Trace, Old Wood Lane, Ridgely Court and Ridgely Drive. The three streets on the east side of U.S. 31 are Comer Circle, Comer Drive and Comer Place.

That list is tentative and subject to change, and after those streets are paved, the city will “evaluate and continue working toward completing the remainder of 2019-22 paving plan and other roadways that may be identified as having immediate needs,” said the city’s communications director, Cinnamon McCulley.

Brady said those streets were chosen after evaluating the cost of those specific projects and the amount budgeted in the city’s fiscal 2021 budget for repaving, which is about $250,000. The list of streets in the city that have been and will be repaved was created in 2019 as part of a three-year plan, Brady said.

The two sets of streets are geographically close as contractors tend to prefer not having to jump all over the city to finish a job, Brady said.

Brady described these roads as the “worst of the worst,” and said they all have various issues, including deteriorated asphalt.

The repaving of each street will take about two to four weeks, Brady said.

The contractor for street repaving is Dunn Construction, and work was expected to begin in mid-January, with all projects expected to be complete by the end of March.