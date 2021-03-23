Easter egg-stravaganza part of Vestavia library events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. The Easter bunny poses with a family at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Easter is going virtual, too.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is hosting an all-day online “Easter egg-stravaganza” April 2 on the library’s website, vestavialibrary.org.

Children can go to the website and search for hidden Easter eggs, and when they find where they were hidden, they can come by the library to pick up their prize. There will also be a craft and a coupon to print out and bring to the library for a free edible treat.

Earth Day is also being celebrated each week in April. On April 6, a virtual tour of the auroras will take place at noon online, followed by a virtual tour of rafting the Colorado River at the same time April 13. On April 20, participants can tour the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, followed by a tour April 27 of Earth as viewed from space. The last tour is a development of NASA and consists of 26 chapters that reveal locations on the planet that form an alphabet from space.

The library’s hours have also changed, beginning in late March. The library’s hours are now 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with curbside service available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visits will remain limited to one hour and patrons are required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

For a complete listing of library events, visit the library website at vestavialibrary.org.